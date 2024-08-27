A NEW mural has been completed in Aberystwyth town centre, featuring a poem by Cranogwen.
The mural, situated on Market Street is the creation of Dean Tweedy from Marvellous Murals in Borth.
Dean, who also owns the Animalarium, spent five days in August creating the mural on the side of The Bookshop by the Sea.
The mural is inspired by the famous painting, The Great Wave off Kanagawa, but with an Aberystwyth theme, featuring Pen Dinas.
Dean said: “It's had a fabulous reception from people and I love seeing people stop by to take photos!
“It took me five long days to paint, but I loved every moment of it.
“Being local it meant that I didn't have to rush it, or stick to any time constraints, which was perfect for me.
“Last year I had an operation to fix a broken neck and I'm still recovering, so it was nice to be able to take my time.
“I also spent quite a bit of time chatting to people passing by, as they all wanted to know what I was painting, or prise me for my efforts!
“One lovely gentleman even brought me over a delicious hot chocolate from Medina to say thank you!
“The mural, 12ft wide and 25ft high, is situated in Market Street, on the side wall between The Bookshop by the Sea and The James Pantyfedwen Foundation, who both donated £250 each towards the cost of the mural. Aberystwyth Town Council granted £1,000 towards the cost to help their efforts to brighten up the town.
“The beautiful poem, by Cranogwen, is about the relationship between the sea and the moon.
“The great wave is based on a famous artwork by a Japanese artist called Hokusai, except instead of Mount Fuji in the background I changed it to Pen Dinas!”
The poem reads:
“Fy ffrynd,
Ah! Annwyl chwaer, rwyt ti i mi,
Fel lloer I’r lli, yn gyson;
Dy ddilyn heb orffwyso wna,
Serchiadau pura’m calon.
Translated, the poem reads:
“My friend,
“Ah! My sister, you are to me
“As the moon to the sea, constantly;
“Following you restlessly are
“My heart’s purest affections.”