The money was raised over the last 12 months through a variety of events including raffles and quizzes.
The RNLI is now in its fifth year as Haven’s corporate charity partner, and nearly £500,000 has been raised since the partnership began. More fundraising events planned for next year.
The cheque was presented by Hafan y Môr general manager, Denise Bossons, who said: “Haven and the RNLI have a long-standing relationship and we are delighted that we will be continuing to support the RNLI in 2023.
“At Hafan y Môr we pride ourselves on making memories that last a lifetime for our teams, guests and owners and, as such, family water safety is one of our key priorities.
“We are extremely proud to work with our partners at Pwllheli RNLI and will continue to raise awareness to help them support those who need it most.”
Alison Hayes, chairperson of Pwllheli RNLI volunteer fundraisers, said: ‘“We are very grateful to the team from Hafan y Môr who have worked so hard to raise over £20,000 this year for RNLI. We look forward to working together with them next year on more fundraising events.”
Hafan y Môr Holiday Park, near Pwllheli, is part of Haven Holidays.