Holiday home owner calls for greater understanding
Subscribe newsletter
A WOMAN who owns a holiday property in Gwynedd hopes “full consideration will be given” to all views submitted regarding a possible rise of the council tax premium to 300 per cent.
Gwynedd Council’s cabinet held a meeting last Tuesday to discuss proposals to increase the council tax premium and to hold a public consultation on it.
A woman, who has asked not to be named, contacted the Cambrian News regarding her concerns about the council tax premium.
She said: “I write in respect of the proposed 300 per cent council tax premium and the current consultation process to determine how this policy will be applied.
“I do hope that full consideration will be given to the views that have been submitted and will result in a fair and reasonable outcome.
“Our property, which is located in Gwynedd, is on a site that was developed specifically for holiday use only.
“Occupation as a permanent dwelling is precluded in the planning permission. The site was approved only a few years ago to boost jobs and encourage visitors to the area. At the time it received endorsements from both the council and local residents.
“A confusing narrative has subsequently emerged, along with accusations that we are depriving locals of owning their own home. We have had placards at the entrance to our site saying “English go home” and “Local homes for local people”.
“I can only stress that they are not permanent homes.
“As owners, we can’t live there, enrol children into schools, access social services and don’t even get a council refuse collection.”
She added: “It seems that sentiment has been whipped up unfairly against our presence. It would be helpful if local councillors could clarify that premises constructed solely for holiday use do not have the necessary permissions to form part of the housing stock and make limited demands on council services.
“I can only reiterate a comment made by one of your contributors last week.
“It is indeed a sad state of affairs to be vilified and financially penalised for using a property in accordance with the very purpose for which it has been constructed.”
The woman, whose property is in Pistyll on the Llyn, said: “There are indeed many aspects to the story and it is unfortunate that there isn’t always a good understanding of both sides. The council tax premium is creating a lot of stress, particularly in these difficult times, and there is also a perception that anyone who owns a holiday home must be staggeringly wealthy when most owners are just regular people who don’t have the budget for these huge increases and often rely on rentals to cover some of the costs.
“The site where we are located has long had a tourist function. It was previously a run down holiday and chalet park along with a derelict hotel. The planning office determined that it could not be developed to provide permanent homes and must be limited to holiday use only.
“This was only a few years ago, so it seems a very short sighted planning decision to now condemn their use as somehow inappropriate by imposing these onerous taxes. We have been perplexed and disappointed by the attitude both of the council and the ground swell of public opinion against us. We invested in good faith in an area we have visited over many years and are truly saddened to be viewed in this way.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |