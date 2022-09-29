Holiday home owner calls for greater understanding

The woman, whose property is in Pistyll on the Llyn, said: “There are indeed many aspects to the story and it is unfortunate that there isn’t always a good understanding of both sides. The council tax premium is creating a lot of stress, particularly in these difficult times, and there is also a perception that anyone who owns a holiday home must be staggeringly wealthy when most owners are just regular people who don’t have the budget for these huge increases and often rely on rentals to cover some of the costs.