BRYNOWEN Holiday Park in Borth is seeking new recruits for the summer season following investment over the winter.
The park, operated by Parkdean Resorts, is looking for new recruits after investing over £75,000 to upgrade accommodation at the park as it gets ready for peak season.
Brynowen employs almost 100 people in peak season, and the park welcomed over 25,000 holidaymakers last year, marking one of its busiest years on record.
Prompted by strong bookings for 2024, Parkdean Resorts will recruit 6,000 people for its 66 UK-wide parks, including 750 jobs in Wales.
19 caravans are being refurbished at Brynowen Holiday Park to improve accommodation options for holidaymakers who visit the Borth resort.
Steve Richards, CEO, Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re always looking to invest in the guest experience at our parks.
“We create rewarding jobs in the community which can turn into life-long careers in hospitality, and our staff engagement score of 83 per cent, which is well above the sector average, shows our teams are happy.
“2024 promises to be another busy year, so there’s no better time to join our brilliant team who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.”