Haven’s north Wales holiday parks have raised over £24,000 in support of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
Fundraising at Hafan y Mor in Pwllheli and Presthaven this year brings Haven one step closer to its £1 million goal in support of its lifesaving charity partner.
Across the UK, Haven has raised a total of over £175,000 for the RNLI in 2023.
The RNLI has been Haven’s chosen charity partner for over five years and continues to be an integral partnership, keeping guests educated and safe at sea whilst on holiday.
Last year Haven set a fundraising target of £1 million pounds to support the RNLI.
The efforts from Hafan y Mor in Pwllheli, who raised £16,699, and the company’s Presthaven site, which raised £8,833.40, have brought Haven’s goal one step closer. The amounts raised by these camps also places them in the top five Haven parks who have raised the most money for the RNLI in 2023.
Chief Executive Mark Dowie said “As a charity we rely on donations to run our lifesaving service, so we are extremely grateful for the support we have received from Haven during our long-standing partnership.
“We look forward to continuing working with them to help spread water safety messaging and keeping their guests safe whilst on holiday.”
Earlier this year, in a bid to get creative and raise further funds for the RNLI, Haven introduced a 20p built in donation for every piece of cod sold at its exclusive Cook’s Fish & Chip franchise.
The funds raised through this new initiative have contributed to the stellar success of this seasons fundraising endeavours.
Haven managing director Simon Palethorpe said: “We are exceptionally proud to continue to support the RNLI in their mission to save lives at sea. Our long-standing partnership over the last five years helps support the lifesaving work they carry out every day.
“With many of our holiday parks dotted around Britain’s most popular coastlines, our valued partnership ensures we can continue to provide our guests with information to help them feel confident and safe at sea.”
The RNLI offer a 24/7 search and rescue lifeboat service and seasonal lifeguard service on over 240 beaches around the UK and rescue around 24,000 people every year.
It is the mission of the RNLI to educate and share water safety knowledge to reduce the risk and tragedies both on and offshore.
The funds raised will directly help support the RNLI with inshore lifeboats, crew gear and training.
For more information about the charity visit www.rnli.org or follow @RNLI on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.