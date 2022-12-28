CHRISTMAS Day at the Home Café in Aberystwyth turned into ‘one of the biggest the cafe has seen yet.’
The Home Café on Pier Street hosts a Christmas meal for anyone vulnerable, lonely, or in need of support on Christmas Day every year.
This year, more than 40 people turned up, as well as 14 Ukrainians.
The cafe’s owner, Ahmet Acikel, felt it was important to include families from Ukraine, as he offered his home to a family from there and has seen the struggles they have had to endure. He said “we wanted to welcome any Ukrainian families who are new to the area, and give them a chance to join in the festivities.”
Kaia Glanfield, the Home Cafe’s manager said: “Ahmet called it one of the biggest years we’ve had. He said he was more than happy with the turnout, and the day itself.
“Everyone got their own presents, and some got two or three because there were so many donations.
“We had so many donations, and we’re so grateful for them. We wouldn’t have been able to pull this off without them. People came in on the day to drop off money and other donations like chocolates and crisps to hand out to the children. Someone also donated a Christmas hamper which we opened up and gave out to people.
“I’ve lived in Aberystwyth for many years, but ordinary people who I’d never seen were turning up and donating all sorts of things. They were telling us how grateful they were for what the cafe does.
“Everyone seemed to know each other, as people came in others were shouting ‘come over here and join us, it’s so good to see you’ things like that”
Ms Glanfield’s father once attended one of the Home Cafe’s Christmas meals, which reinforced the importance of it for Ms Glandfield.
She added: “Ahmet helped my father a few years ago by making him a Christmas dinner. “Seeing him do that showed me the value of what the home Cafe does.”
Ms Granfield thanked the staff members who volunteered to help on the day, Olivia, Alisa and Dzvinka, adding: “It was a really nice thing for them to do, especially as a few of them are very family orientated, for them to give up such an important day really meant a lot to us. The girls said it was really rewarding for them, and that they enjoyed being there for it.
“It was a really good day all around, and it had a really fun atmosphere the whole way through.”
Mr Acikel said: “Thank you to everyone who volunteered and donated. The support we have received has been overwhelming.
“As always from all of us at Home Cafe -have a lovely rest of the year filled with love and laughter. Thank you for the endless support throughout the year! It’s not nice to be on your own on Christmas Day, but we have a history welcoming all the lovely people of this town to share the special day with us. It was another lovely end to the year!”