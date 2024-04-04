“Mr Jukes has outlined his proposal for the ‘annexe’ to the council. His intention was to remove the cooking facilities from the kitchen part of the annexe and utilise that part of the property as a utility room. The annexe is reached from within the main house via a flight of two stairs. The sleeping area and bathroom are doors off the corridor at the top of the stairs. It is only the kitchen/living area that is accessed via a closed door. We have asked Mr Jukes to carry out the proposed layout changes and provide photographic evidence and a copy of the revised floor plan. We will then report this to the Valuation Office, for them to consider a merger of the annexe with the main property.”