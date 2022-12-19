MANY homes, businesses and schools in Aberaeron, Lampeter and surrounding area have been left without water, leaving nine schools closed today and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water hoping to “restore supplies as soon as possible.”
Some areas have been without water since Saturday after a pipe from the dam which supplies water to the south of the county burst.
Ysgol Ciliau Parc, Ysgol Llangwyryfon, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Dihewyd, Ysgol Talgarreg, Ysgol Llannon, Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron, Ysgol Bro Teifi, and Canolfan Aeron, Ceredigion Pupil Referral Unit are all closed today (Monday, 19 December), along with Aberaeron Leisure Centre, and all day centres in the mid and south of the county.
Ceredigion council’s offices in Penmorfa are also without water supply.
Many homes in Aberaeron and Aberarth which do have a water supply have put signs in the windows to let people know that water is available for those in need.
Aberaeron councillor Elizabeth Evans, who has been updating residents on the situation on her Facebook page since last night, said she “can’t thank these residents enough.”
“I am concerned about those who are vulnerable and on medication, and residents with babies,” she said.
“Not everywhere is without water and so many fabulous people are willing to open their taps to help.”
Dwr Cymru has said it is “currently dealing with an increased number of issues across the network” and that “our teams are working hard to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”
Tankers are currently being used to refill water mains in a bid to help restore supplies.
A spokesperson for Dwr Cymru said: “We are aware of operational issues affecting Pencader, Lampeter, Llandysul, Aberaeron and surrounding areas of West Wales which is affecting the supply to our customers in this area.
“We will continue to work through the day to restore supplies as soon as possible.
“If any customers need water this morning, we have bottled water available to collect at Church street car park, Llandysul, SA44 4QN, and Mart Car Park, Newcastle Emlyn, SA38 9BA
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
https://twitter.com/DwrCymru/status/1604555056312983552