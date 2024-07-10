The 2024 Honorary Fellows are Professor Sir Stewart Cole KCMG FRS, an internationally renowned microbiologist working in global health; Jess Fishlock MBE, professional footballer and coach, who has won 150 international caps for Wales; Clare Hieatt, co-founder of globally acclaimed ideas festival The Do Lectures and Hiut Denim Co; David Hieatt, co-founder of Cardigan-based jeans company Hiut Denim Co and The Do Lectures; Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE FLSW FRSA, Founder and Chief Executive of Race Council Cymru; Dr Anna Persaud, CEO and Founder of luxury British skincare and wellness brand, This Works; and Manon Steffan Ros, award-winning author, columnist and scriptwriter.