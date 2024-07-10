A Cardigan business couple and Wales’ most capped female footballer are among those who will be honoured at this summer’s graduation ceremonies at Aberystwyth University. The university will confer seven Honorary Fellowships to individuals with a connection to Aberystwyth or Wales, who have made an outstanding contribution in their field.
The 2024 Honorary Fellows are Professor Sir Stewart Cole KCMG FRS, an internationally renowned microbiologist working in global health; Jess Fishlock MBE, professional footballer and coach, who has won 150 international caps for Wales; Clare Hieatt, co-founder of globally acclaimed ideas festival The Do Lectures and Hiut Denim Co; David Hieatt, co-founder of Cardigan-based jeans company Hiut Denim Co and The Do Lectures; Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE FLSW FRSA, Founder and Chief Executive of Race Council Cymru; Dr Anna Persaud, CEO and Founder of luxury British skincare and wellness brand, This Works; and Manon Steffan Ros, award-winning author, columnist and scriptwriter.
Aberystwyth University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jon Timmis, said: “It will be a privilege to present seven exceptional individuals from the worlds of science, the arts, sport, public service, business, and beyond as Honorary Fellows of our University, in recognition of their remarkable contributions.”
The graduation celebrations take place from 16 to 18 July.