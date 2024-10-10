Speaking on behalf of the charity’s trustees, Chief Executive Dr Sue Barnes said then: “The inequity is clear to see when we look at the number of incidents our service was unable to attend in Powys and North Wales, between the hours of 8pm and 2pm, during this 18-month review process. 310 incidents. That is not a hypothetical figure and these are not hypothetical cases. These are real patients with very serious and life-threatening conditions. Sadly, some of these patients will have died.”