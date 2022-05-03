Hopes friends will be made thanks to benches

A MEIRIONNYDD town has two new benches, designed to help people make new friends.

Tywyn has two new friendship benches thanks to funding from Wales Slate. Their funding in turn inspired artist Jane Barraclough and her designs.

Jane, who was also the artist who decorated the first bench for Gwynedd’s Bridging the Generations project, has been inspired by local slate heritage and has used words from the poem Bryneglwys Quarry by Ruth Roberts Owen, which is a translation of the original poem by Glynne Evans who lived in Abergynolwyn.

Jane also worked with local resident Harry Rendell, who helped with the abstract design.

Pictured here are Christine Read, Sion Evans, Barry Evans, Adam Watkins.

The Co op Tywyn store colleagues kindly cleared around the benches as part of their good work in the town.

They will also be checking that they stay tidy and clean by going there once a month.

A statement from the funders said: “This project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government. It’s also part funded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and Gwynedd Council.

“The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales is the latest location in Wales to be designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Summer of 2021.

“Bryneglwys Slate Quarry, Abergynolwyn and the Talyllyn Railway to Tywyn all form part of the World Heritage Site.

“Alongside the development of the World Heritage Site nomination, Gwynedd Council received funding to support community activities known as the ‘LleCHI’ scheme. Through the LleCHI project, the Council has led various activities which included a variety of arts projects.