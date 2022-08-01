Hopes that tower illumination will highlight historical importance
Subscribe newsletter
CAMPAIGNERS hope that the stunning illumination of the iconic Tŵr y Dderi in red and green will highlight the tower’s importance.
The tower, near Betws Bledrws, will be illuminated every evening throughout the Eisteddfod week and has been drawing a lot of attention on the maes.
Eryl Evans, Chair of Menter Silian Community Benefit Society, who organised the illumination, said: “The tower is an 18th Century listed folly with significant local history and by lighting it up during the week of the Eisteddfod, it will hopefully highlight to CADW (who have a stand at the Maes) the importance of maintaining the upkeep of this historical local landmark for future generations.”
Tŵr y Dderi was built between 1821 and 1824 and funded by John Jones, squire of the Derry Ormond estate.
He contracted local builder, David Morgan, to build the 127-foot-high tower in order to employ local men and alleviate their suffering due to the recession and subsequent lack of work following the Napoleonic wars.
Dunbia and NFU Cymru Tregaron and Aberaeron branches have sponsored the lighting of the tower.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |