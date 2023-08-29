A children’s hospice charity has found its very own Knight in Shining Armour.
On Friday, 22 September, Damien Thompson of Fron in the Nantlle Valley will be undertaking a 23 lap walk of Conwy Castle’s famous walls for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.
Former soldier Damien is no stranger to a “stunt”, as he puts it, and has undertaken many a quirky physical challenge in aid of good causes.
He said: “I recently donned a full RNLI uniform and cycled from the lifeboat station in Pwllheli to Llanberis where I walked up and down Eryri (Snowdon) in the kit before cycling back which took twelve and a half hours.
“I am a member of the chivalric and Christian organisation The Knight Templars, many are based in Conwy, so for our next challenge thought the castle wall walk would be quite apt, and of course Tŷ Gobaith is a very worthwhile cause in north Wales.”
Damien, a house manager for care company Anheddau is looking forward to the challenge and isn’t at all phased by the distance or the potential rain or heat.
“I’m not concerned about the conditions, I was in the army, so that doesn’t phase me.
“One of my friends has just worked it out though, and the 23 laps will total around 18.5 miles, so I’m popping down there today to see how long a lap would take me. It could be a long day,” he laughed.
Damien chose 23 laps as it his birthday on 23 September and it is also the year 2023. He plans to start the walk at around 8am from the Jester’s Tower near the quay with a send-off from some medieval friends and will be doing a bucket collection along the way.
You can also sponsor him online at www.justgiving.com/page/damien-thompson-1691313630872