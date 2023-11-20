TYWYN Hospital Action Group will hold its rescheduled public meeting tonight (Tuesday, 21 November).
The meeting will start at 7pm in Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn’s main hall. It had been due to take place on Wednesday, 11 October, but organisers said they had to postpone the event when Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board said it was not able to send a representative.
The meeting has been rearranged for this evening and local speakers, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board representatives and Llais Cymru North Wales regional director Geoff Ryall-Harvey will be in attendance.
Tywyn Hospital Action Group has been working hard on distributing posters and flyers for the meeting and have local speakers to share their experiences and views BCUHB have said that four senior staff are going to attending.
They have also gathered enough signatures for a petition to be heard by the Senedd (see video above). The Petitions Committee resolved to write to the health board about Tywyn Hospital.