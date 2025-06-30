South Meirionnyddd Older People Forum
On 29 May at the AGM it was passed for the five committee members to stay in office for 2025 -26.
The Treasurer's report showed that much had happened during the year. Careful handling of finances showed we were in the black going into the next financial year. We are grateful for grants and donations to help us along.
Adoption of revised constitution was agreed.
It was passed to have an annual fee of £5 membership. Concerns were expressed re. new signage in Tywyn, no thought had been given to people with sight problems.
Bus stop outside the Magic Lantern is out of use due to road closure, but no advice given for nearest bus stop.
All were concerned re closure of the Dyfi ward at Tywyn hospital for over two years. It was agreed to ask Tywyn Town Council to hold a public meeting with Betsi Cadwaladr so all could get to know what is happening (discussion at council meeting did not carry to have a public meeting).
On 26 June 36 members and friends sat down to lunch provided by Celebrations. We were led in prayer by Mr P. Ward. Options were ham or cheese salad or shepherd's pie with apple crumble to follow.
As we all had a cuppa the raffle was drawn. A lovely atmosphere at Neuadd Pendre, room set up by John Turner, caretaker. Smiles chat and laughter, with many kind compliments for the food and room. Our thanks to all concerned.
