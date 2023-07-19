The Minor Injury Unit (MIU) at Tywyn Hospital has reopened - but only for three days a week.
The MIU reopened yesterday (18 July). It will be staffed from 9am-4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The x-ray department will be open on Thursdays from 9am-2.15pm. The telephone number for the unit is 03000 850 026.
"They usually offer much shorter waiting times compared to other services that have to prioritise the most seriously injured patients who need urgent care," a health board spokesperson said.
The health board website contains further information about MIU's, including types of injuries that can be treated at there.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts and the area MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, attended yesterday's reopening, alongside Gwynedd councillor for Tywyn, John Pughe, who met with members of MIU staff.
Campaigners will no doubt be pleased to see the MIU open once again, but the inpatient ward at Tywyn Hospital remains closed, and the fight to get it reopened continues.
A petition set up to reinstate services at Tywyn Hospital has been signed by 5,528 people.
The fight to restore vital services at the hospital led to the organisation of public meeting and a discussion in the Senedd, as well as the petition.
The temporary closure back in April of the hospital’s inpatient ward shocked Tywyn resident Jane Barraclough. Hoping to see the ward reopened soon, Jane organised a public meeting at the town library on Thursday, 20 April, to see what could be done.
One of the people who attended the meeting was Elizabeth, daughter of the late councillor, Morgan Vaughan. Elizabeth signed the first of the paper-based petitions.
Jane and her fellow campaigners will now ask the Senedd to discuss their campaign to reinstate hospital services.