The Trefeddian Hotel is for sale with an asking price of over £7.5M.
Positioned on a hilltop between the southern Snowdonian mountains and the Cambrian coastline, just outside the pretty seaside village of Aberdyfi, the hotel has panoramic sea views.
The hotel has been passed down through four generations of the Cave-Browne-Cave family.
The hotel has 59 letting bedrooms, stylish and spacious public rooms and leisure facilities as well as two stunning self-catering 5 star luxury houses.
Colliers have the sale listed on their website.