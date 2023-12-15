A HOUSING association has revealed its plans for the former Bodlondeb care home site in Penparcau.
The 50-bed nursing home was closed in 2018 and the sale to Wales and West Housing by Ceredigion County Council was announced earlier this week.
The sale price has not however been revealed.
Local campaigners have fought for years to reopen the nursing home and repeatedly called on the county council to improve provision for older people in the Aberystwyth area.
Wales and West Housing has announced this afternoon (Friday) that it intends to build affordable housing on the site for ‘local people of all ages’.
Gareth Thomas, Regional Development Manager at Wales & West Housing, said: “Now that the sale of Bodlondeb has been confirmed, we will work on plans to redevelop the site for affordable housing.
“We intend to draw up plans for quality, modern, energy-efficient homes that will help to meet the high demand for housing for local people of all ages in Aberystwyth.”
The Aberystwyth 50+ Forum has reacted to the sale, which they say ‘paints a very bleak picture’.
Gwenda Williams, Chair of the forum, said members had expressed concern, adding: “When Bodlondeb was closed, it was argued that it was too expensive to bring it up to required standards and that it was no longer needed anyway - both arguments based on very questionable evidence at the time.
“It was argued instead that needs could be met by extra-care facilities and by care in the home.
“This was not the case then and, despite the subsequent opening of Maes-y-Mor (the extra-Care Home overlooking the harbour in Aberystwyth), it is clearly not the case now.
“We are, of course, aware that funding for local authorities is in short supply currently but Forum members would like reassurance from Ceredigion County Council that steps are being taken to ensure that there will be adequate provision of care options for older people in the area in the future, includ-ing the use of Bodlondeb in some form or another.”
The North Ceredigion Forum for Older People’s Care has also raised concerns, with former MP Mark Williams saying: “We hope this sale will be scrutinised with rigour by our elected councillors. “How much was the site sold for?
“What are the plans for the site?
“Presumably the council have some indication of what will form a planning application for the site? “And over time how will the sale proceeds be used to benefit adult social care in this county, and ensure that out of county placements are minimised.”
“Our forum remains far from satisfied that much has been done in recent years to redress the loss of beds in residential care homes in Ceredigion. Indeed the reverse has been the case.
“Our forum will be contacting Wales and West to find out precisely what plans they have for the site.”
Announcing the sale on Monday, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Bryan Davies said: “We look forward to this building having a new lease of life.
"After exhausting all avenues to sell the former care home, it was agreed to sell the site on the open market.
"A sale has now been agreed with Tai Wales & West Housing, and we are pleased that the site will be brought back into use.
“This supports many of the council’s corporate priorities including creating caring and healthy communities.”
Aberystwyth county councillor and Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, Alun Williams, added: “We are very pleased to complete this sale to a respected housing association which will bring an important building back into use.
"The money from the sale will help us to improve our social care provision throughout the county, particularly at Hafan y Waun care home which has recently come into the council's possession, along with other care locations in the county.”
Cllr Carl Worrall, who has long fought for the future of Bodlondeb, said: “Now the sale of Bodlondeb has been completed I'm looking forward to working with Tai Wales & West and hope they will use the area for our older residents.”