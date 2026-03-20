West Wales housing association, Barcud, is aiming to raise £5,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance this year.
After the not-for-profit housing association set up its own colleague forum group one of the first things the group wanted to do was pick a Charity of the Year.
Wales Air Ambulance was chosen during the staff conference in November, and the company has set themselves the fundraising target of £5,000.
The lifesaving charity was chosen after a ‘few colleagues had been supported by the service’.
Barcud provides first class homes in Ceredigion, Powys, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire. Barcud also has three subsidiary companies: Care and Repair in Powys, EOM and The Care Society.
Barcud kick started its fundraising by holding a Christmas jumper day and since then one staff member has signed up to take part in the Charity’s Fire Walk challenge, and 10 colleagues are also running the Cardiff Half Marathon for the cause.
Next month Barcud are also holding their own Coffee and Cake event to celebrate the Charity’s 25th anniversary. The coffee and cake event will be held on 15 April at each of its offices in Ceredigion and Powys, as well as its sheltered schemes.
‘Coffee and Cake’, is an event which encourages the charity’s supporters to ‘get together’ and host their very own coffee and cake party on behalf of the lifesaving service.
Barcud is also hoping to organise a summer fundraising event.
The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
It is delivered via a unique third sector and public sector partnership. The Wales Air Ambulance Charity relies on public donations to raise the £13 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.
The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.
This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.
As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care.
Emily Bell, Wales Air Ambulance Regional Fundraising Co-ordinator for the area, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Barcud. We are honoured to have been chosen to be its first Charity of the year. The staff are already signed up to numerous events for the Wales Air Ambulance throughout the year, which shows their commitment and passion to make it a successful year of fundraising.
“We wish them all well with their fundraising and thank you for choosing us. We really appreciate your support.”
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