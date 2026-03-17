On Saturday, 21 March at 3pm, The Britannia Inn, Aberdyfi will welcome Ian Baylis back following the completion of the incredible task to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Ian and his wife Nia and family live just outside Aberdyfi. They run an off-shore service fleet company and Ian has recently become the new Commodore for Dovey Yacht Club.
Ian, 48, completed the solo 3,000-mile rowing challenge from the Canary Islands to Antigua at the end of January, having set off on 12 December.
He follows in his wife footsteps; Nia completed the 3,000 mile row herself in 2025, rowing as a pair.
A cheque presentation will take place in The Britannia Inn of the funds raised for the Wales Air Ambulance, and a glass will be raised to everyone who has donated and/or helped Ian, who completed his challenge in 42 days, 12 hours and 32 minutes.
It is believed that around £18,000 has been raised so far.
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