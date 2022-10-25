How Ceredigion is profiting from sale of bags
Letter to the Editor: I think that recent actions taken by Aberystwyth Town Council on trying to improve the appearance of the streets of Aberystwyth should be commended.
Cllr Alun Williams recently posted on his Facebook page that Aberystwyth Town Council had a number of seagull-proof bags for sale to town residents at a cost price of £4. However it has been pointed out by Cllr Kerry Ferguson that these are in limited supply and when that supply runs out they can be purchased from the Museum Shop at the price of £10.50.
It seems that Ceredigion County Council are looking to make a profit from these bags. At a time when the town centre litter issues are to the fore and need all the help and co-operation of the residents, and at a time of a cost of living crisis, this profiteering by the county council is unfathomable.
Julie Parker,
Aberystwyth
