How likely is a weekend heatwave in west Wales?

There has been a lot of talk this week about a heatwave towards the end of the week, with the mercury rising above 30C in some places.

But how far west will that heat spread.

The Met Office says that although the hottest parts of the UK will see temperatures in excess of 32C on Friday, west Wales will see sunny weather and a much cooler 24C.

Aberystwyth will see plenty of sunshine on Friday with patchy cloud and a real feel temperature of around 26C.

It will feel a little more muggy inland with Lampeter set to see highs of 23C.

Showers are possible in Porthmadog on Friday with temperatures remaining high at around 23C.

Abersoch on the Llyn Peninsula will be cooler with 17C being the average temperature.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said; “Temperatures will rise through the week, becoming well above-average by day by Friday when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to reach 30C or even 33C in isolated spots.”

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight.”

A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. The threshold varies by UK county.

Although some parts of England may perhaps meet these heat wave criteria it looks like this spell of warm weather will be relatively short-lived. Milder conditions look likely to return later in the weekend with temperatures trending back to around average for June as we see cooler air push across the country from the northwest.