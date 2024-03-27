Plans to build a new bungalow in Cross Inn have been refused by council planners.
A scheme was lodged to build the new home on an empty plot in Heol Y Cwm, but plans were rejected by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers last week because “the application is not considered to adequately justify the need for any additional open market dwellings in Cross Inn.”
“Furthermore, there are reservations over the extent to which the proposal would improve the sustainability of the community and thus contribute towards meeting Future Wales’ vision of a sustainable rural area,” a council officer report added.
“The proposal also falls significantly below the expected density for a site of this nature.”