On Saturday, 6 April (2pm) The People’s Theatre return to Mwldan with their 50th anniversary production of There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly.
In this adaptation, aliens have crash-landed on earth and need help to get home. But their rocket runs on stories, not fuel, and only the greatest story in the universe will be enough to save them! For ages 3-103!
Also on 6 April (8pm-1am), Wozza and the gang go head to head with Stardust to bring you the best in jazz dance, hip-hop, funk, breakbeats, afro and latin beats, house and drum 'n' bass.
On Tuesday, 9 April (7.15pm) The Royal Ballet celebrates the breadth of Principal Choreographer Kenneth MacMillan’s one-act ballets with Macmillan Celebrated.
Danses Concertantes (1955) was MacMillan’s first major work.
Different Drummer is MacMillan’s complex and haunting balletic interpretation of Woyzeck, Georg Büchner’s play and Requiem, in 1976 was created in memory of its late artistic director and MacMillan’s friend John Cranko.