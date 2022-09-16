How Rali Ceredigion is positive for business but negative on climate
Editor: It’s great that Rali Ceredigion 2022 was enjoyed by so many people and made a good contribution to many businesses in the area. Being overwhelmingly fossil fuelled, however, it made a bad contribution to local air quality and to our area’s climate and environmental credentials.
Although CCC support for RC 2022 presumably was approved well before Plaid gained majority control in last May’s elections, the event presents a challenge to the party’s declaration of a climate emergency and announcement of a target of zero carbon emissions by 2030. It also presents a fantastic opportunity.
What better way for Ceredigion County Council now to respond than by making approval for any future rally conditional on it being restricted to electric and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles.
Wouldn’t that be a convincing demonstration of a real commitment to tackling climate change and, at the same time, show the important difference that a Plaid-controlled authority can make.
Tony McGuinness,
Penrhyncoch
