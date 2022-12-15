Nothing beats a mug of hot chocolate on a cold winter's night, so here's our recipe for the perfect batch of the tasty winter warmer.

Ingredients

2 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp milk

150ml / 1/4pint single cream

500m / 18fl oz full fat milk

Marshmallows (mini)

Method

Real drinking chocolate can easily be made by first mixing 2 tbsp of cocoa powder with 2 tbsp of milk to form a paste.

Over a low heat bring the cream to just below boiling point and then remove from heat adding in a little at a time of the milk.

Fold in the chocolate paste and whisk to combine.

Return to the heat and simmer gentle to a warm drink temperature.

Divide the drink between several mugs and place a small handful of marshmallows on top.