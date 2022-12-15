Nothing beats a mug of hot chocolate on a cold winter's night, so here's our recipe for the perfect batch of the tasty winter warmer.
Ingredients
2 tbsp cocoa powder
2 tbsp milk
150ml / 1/4pint single cream
500m / 18fl oz full fat milk
Marshmallows (mini)
Method
Real drinking chocolate can easily be made by first mixing 2 tbsp of cocoa powder with 2 tbsp of milk to form a paste.
Over a low heat bring the cream to just below boiling point and then remove from heat adding in a little at a time of the milk.
Fold in the chocolate paste and whisk to combine.
Return to the heat and simmer gentle to a warm drink temperature.
Divide the drink between several mugs and place a small handful of marshmallows on top.