Legal experts from law firm Howells Solicitors’ personal injury and medical negligence departments are coming to Aberystwyth to host a free legal advice clinic on 11 April.
The clinic will run from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, 11 April at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
This will be the first face-to-face clinic Howells Solicitors have hosted since before the Covid-19 pandemic, and they are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the clinic and advising you in person.
In attendance from Howells Solicitors will be Sue Edwards, head of department and Carys Jones, associate solicitor, who herself was born and raised in Aberystwyth.
The legal team will be happy to provide advice regarding any personal injury matter relating to: road traffic accident, accidents in the workplace, slips and falls, and farming accidents.
They will also be providing specialist advice for all clinical negligence claims relating to failures by: GPs, hospitals (NHS and private), dentists (NHS and private) and private healthcare professionals.
You are welcome to book a non-obligatory appointment to discuss any personal injury or medical negligence issues or concerns you might have.
The experienced team will be at hand to advise on the best course of action for you to be compensated for any injuries, losses or life-changing impairments you might have suffered as a result of any failures.
Howells Solicitors successfully assist clients by ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.
Examples of clinical negligence claims include: cancer misdiagnosis, prescription error, paralysis, anaesthetic awareness, amputation medical malpractice, vasectomy claims, knee replacement compensation, claim for a burn injury, ectopic pregnancy claims, missed fracture compensation, spinal abscess claims, stillbirth negligence, A&E medical negligence, medical malpractice for infections, permanent scarring compensation, birth injury claims, cerebral palsy claims, eye injury compensation claims and perforation medical negligence.
The free legal clinic will be held at the round studio at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre, which is easily accessible by road and public transport.
To book a free consultation with one of Howells Solicitors’ experts, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/587917937377 and one of the team will be in touch to arrange a convenient appointment time for you.
Alternatively, contact them now by phoning 02920 404020 or email [email protected] to secure your free appointment.