CYCLISTS, walkers and nature lovers all turned out in force on Thursday evening to oppose the potential closure of Bwlch Nant yr Arian.
The popular nature spot – famed for its red kites, walking trails and cycle routes, is at threat of closure as Natural Resources Wales looks to plug a £13 million budget gap.
Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau and Ynyslas visitor centres are also at risk.
Those gathered heard how Nant yr Arian is in the top 10 per cent of places to visit in the world according to Tripadvisor.
Hundreds gathered at the site near Aberystwyth on Thursday evening to voice their opposition.
Among the speakers, was a representative from the Cliff Railway in Aberystwyth, a charitable organisation, who have an interest in running Nant yr Arian.
Toby Bragg from Summit Cycles said he was worried that the centre closure would be the first step in a decline of the trails and maintenance of the site.
He said: “These centres (Coed y Brenin and Nant yr Arian) are of real value to people.
“We need to make sure that everyone is working to stop NRW from closing these centres, because if they close there’s a good chance it will be very difficult to reopen again.
“We really hope that community voices can come together and make enough noise that we can find a way to transition this model into the next stage and that Coed y Brenin, Nant yr Arian and Ynyslas can continue to prosper.”
Elin Jones, MS for Ceredigion, described Nant yr Arian as one of those rare precious commodities that is important for locals and visitors.
She added: “There is local interest in running this site.
“We need to garner our support for those people who want to run the site.
“It may not be NRW but it could be someone else and it could be better.
“But we need to make that happen quite quickly.
“The worst thing that could happen is that NRW mothball this site and these facilities.”
Elsie Grace from NRW said on the cost-cutting measures: “One element that is in our current proposal to staff is that we no longer operate catering and retail provision at visitor centres.
“There are no proposals for other changes. The sites themselves will remain open for walking and biking as they are currently, and services such as play areas, car parking and toilet provision will also continue to be available.”