Human rights trump any World Cup trip
Letter to the Editor: Having an interest in the Cambrian News for over 80 years since looking at the photos as an infant to later being able to digest the reading content, and now with the time in my latter years to take the opportunity that you give to your readers for their comments I would like to write on your explosive article by reporter Felix Nobes (MS and ex-MP in row over First Minister’s Qatar trip, 9 November).
Firstly, in my opinion I would consider it as more of a genuine difference of opinion than a row. Both MS Elin Jones and ex-MP Mark Williams are hardworking residents of Wales — Elin in her elected salaried position in our National Assembly, and Mark with his astounding amount of voluntary work.
The subject and rise for such disagreement written of concerning First Minister’s Mark Drakeford’s plan to travel to the Gulf State to promote Wales on a trip to the Qatar Football World Cup begs me to ask: Should any sport take priority over human rights, as in my opinion, and I also believe a worldwide majority of population, believe should not, even appreciating that any sport brings a welcome relief from today’s world pressures.
I do not write this lightly having given so many decades of voluntary work to the Aberystwyth & District Mini-Minor Football League as vice chair, which brought so much pleasure not only to the children but all those other dedicated voluntary hard-working organisers, but as written human rights must be a priority over any sport in my opinion for world-wide fairness to all.
Patricia Bates,
Aberystwyth
