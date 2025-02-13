A tongue-in-cheek video to promote all the things you can do at Aberystwyth Arts Centre has been released on social media.
Deputy Operations & Planning Manager Sophie Rudge takes us on a tour of the venue, from the box office where Sarah Cooke “the blonde one” sits, to the shop where Sophie says she spends half her pay cheque, and the cinema where the “screen is big”.
Other highlights include Sophie doing some ballet in one of the arts centre dance studios, visiting a gallery stating “this is art” and pointing at sandwiches in the café, declaring “this is where you eat”.
Viewers also know where they cannot go thanks to the humorous advert in which Sophie points to a staff only sign on a door.