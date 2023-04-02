Businesses from all over Wales and the borders have taken part in a series of free business growth events promoted by Tindle Newspapers Wales and The Borders.
The events began last week in Aberystwyth with customers of the Cambrian News before moving to Abergavenny, Brecon, Monmouth, Ross and the Forest of Dean, where commercial teams from the local papers were able to meet and engage with local businesses, offering them new and innovative marketing ideas on how to engage and connect with more customers in the coming year.
Those businesses attending enjoyed presentations from an international marketing consultant who demonstrated, in these ever-changing times, they could effectively futureproof their businesses and win more customers over the year.
The Business Growth events were a resounding sell out success, with 100 local business owners signing up to become members of the Tindle Newspapers Wales and the Borders Business Club,
Joe Aldworth, marketing and e-commerce director of the Old Railway Line Garden Centre near Brecon, was full of praise for the events.
“ I was very impressed with the speakers and thought the whole event was all put together very well. I look forward to seeing our partnership with Tindle Newspapers Wales and The Borders develop over the year,” he said.
Nick Shaw of Tindle Wales and the Borders Business Club said: “The local Sales teams at Tindle Newspapers have been engaging with local businesses over the past three months to build a guest list for the Wales & Borders Business Growth Events, and it is credit to their hard work that the past two weeks have been so successful”.
“Our presentations were designed to guarantee local businesses great ideas to help them over the year ahead, including insights into customer buying behaviour and how to Future-Proof their business in this ever changing business landscape.”
“The feedback from the business communities we have met over the past two weeks has been incredible, and the ‘sell out’ interest in the annual Business Club Membership has once again proved that ‘local multi-media marketing solutions supported by local teams’ has never been more important in these unprecedented economic times – we are already looking forward to Business Club 2024”, said Nick.
Paul Higman Sales Director for Tindle Newspapers Wales and The Borders said ‘’ We have enjoyed every moment of engaging with our Local business communities and I , like my team, have been overwhelmed at the positive responses from many of our new Business Club members’’.