The wife of west Wales news reader Huw Edwards has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations of paying £35,000 to a teenager for explicit images.
Mr Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind also revealed that he is currently in hospital with ‘serious mental health conditions’.
The statement comes following a story in the Sun newspaper on Friday which alleged an unnamed BBC presenter paid a young person £35,000 for sexually explicit photos.
The London Metropolitan Police confirmed earlier on Wednesday that no criminal offence has been committed.
Vicky Flind, the wife of the 61-year-old newsreader, said on Wednesday evening: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.
“I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.
"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues.
“As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.
"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.
"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.
"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.
"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.
“I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation.
“We hope this statement will bring that to an end."
Huw Edwards is from Llanelli and the son of the late Prof Hywel Teifi Edwards, Welsh language campaigner, author, broadcaster and historian who was born and raised in Llanddewi Aberarth in Ceredigion.
The veteran broadcaster was inducted into the Gorsedd of the Bards at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron last year.