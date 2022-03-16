Huw will add to a classic ‘Uproar’ at Arts Centre

Trombonist Huw Evans, from Aberystwyth, is part of the UPROAR ensemble ( Aberystwyth Arts Centre )

A contemporary classical music event comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 25 March.

Cutting edge music ensemble, UPROAR, return with ‘Scenes from a Street’ to immerse audiences in experimental new sounds from the frontiers of classical music.

At the heart of UPROAR’s latest project are three brand new works from contemporary Welsh composers Guto Pryderi Puw, Carlijn Metselaar and Joseph Davies, with pieces created for an ensemble of 15 musicians.

Davies documents the conflicting emotions of sadness and joy experienced through the lockdown, ultimately ending with an expression of unbridled joy.

Metselaar explores the freedoms through reconnecting with nature relevant to many through these times, whilst Puw’s work is a euphoric, sensory exploration that is both inspired by and involves an immersive experience with popping candy!

Alongside new commissions are world renowned pieces from two celebrated international female classical composers premiering for the first time in Wales; ‘Gougalon’ from multi-award-winning Korean composer Unsuk Chin.

Trombonist Huw Evans, from Aberystwyth, is part of the Uproar ensemble. His musical journey started with the euphonium at the age of seven. Huw attended Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth and Ysgol Gyfun Gymunedol Penweddig where he was taught brass playing by Alan Phillips. He quickly developed through Ceredigion’s local youth ensembles and was successful in solo performances both at the Urdd and National Eisteddfod competitions.

It wasn’t until the age of 16 that Huw decided to pick up the trombone. His studies took him to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama under the tutelage of Roger Cutts and Donal Bannister.

It was here where he got to play with a plethora of brass bands and got the privilege of taking part on the Welsh National Opera’s placement scheme.