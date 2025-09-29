Baby Loss Awareness Week (9-15 October) will bring together those affected by pregnancy and baby loss, culminating in the global Wave of Light event.
Hywel Dda University Health Board’s spiritual care department and midwifery, gynaecology and neonatal team are committed to supporting those affected by stillbirth, loss in pregnancy or the death of a baby. This week is also an opportunity to honour the lives of these special babies.
Support extends to parents, families, friends, and healthcare staff who were, or would have been an important part of these babies’ lives.
Throughout the week, blue and pink lights will be displayed in the Chapel/Quiet Rooms in Bronglais, Glangwili, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.
Three events have also been arranged to provide bereaved parents, families and friends with a safe and supportive space to come together in memory of the babies who lit up our lives for such a short time. Health board staff will be in attendance to offer support.
On Tuesday, 7 October at 7pm, the chapel at Haverfordwest’s Withybush Hospital will host an event as part of the annual Forget Me Not service.
On Thursday, 9 October at 6.30pm, visit the Council Chambers at the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth where families and friends will be greeted at the main entrance on arrival for Bronglais Hospital’s event.
The health board is grateful to the National Library of Wales for their support. The building will also be lit in blue and pink lights throughout the week. Ample free parking is available.
In Carmarthenshire on Wednesday, 15 October at 4.30pm at Parc Howard, Felinfoel Road, Llanelli, a short ceremony and fresh flowers will be placed on the memorial stone dedicated to remembered babies who have died too soon.
The Wave of Light on Wednesday 15 October marks the conclusion of Baby Loss Awareness Week.
At 7pm, the Senior Chaplain of the health board will light a battery-operated candle in the Chapel / Quiet Room at Glangwili Hospital in memory of all the babies who lit up our lives for such a short time.
People are warmly invited to join in by lighting a candle at home or in a communal space, using battery-operated candles where possible and taking care if using real flames.
Hywel Dda University Health Board Senior Chaplain Euryl Howells said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a special time to honour the brief but beautiful lives of the babies we carry in our hearts.
“It’s also a moment to stand together in love and remembrance, offering comfort to those who grieve. Whether you can join us at one of our events or light a candle at home, your act of remembrance helps shine a light of hope and solidarity across our communities.”
If you are unable to attend an event but would like to forward a message to be included, please email [email protected]
If you need further support or have been affected by Baby Loss Awareness Week, please email Euryl - [email protected] - or call 01267 227563.
If urgent support is needed, please call Glangwili Hospital on 01267 235151 and ask for the Long Range contact.
