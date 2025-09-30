An awards ceremony designed to celebrate the people, businesses and organisation of Aberystwyth has announced this year’s shortlist.
The Menter Aberystwyth Awards have 12 categories spanning a range of topics.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, 9 October, at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, where the community will come together to recognise excellence, innovation, and dedication across a diverse range of categories.
Up for the Sustainability Award sponsored by Probert & Williams Opticians are Sero Aberystwyth, LanoTech and The National Library of Wales
Her Dandy Wolf, Cardigan Bay Designs and Kitty Fishers are the finalists in the Retail Excellence Award sponsored by PJE Accountants
In the Food & Drink Champion award, sponsored by Driftwood Designs, are Carys’ Angolino, Y Baner and Zac Marsden (Bottle & Barrel, The Bank Vault, Aber Beer Fest)
Aberystwyth Football Club, Yr Angor and Siop Inc are shortlisted in the Welsh Language Champion sponsored by Morgan La Roche Solicitors with The Murphy Project CIC, AberOutdoors, The Well and Glenys Morgan named as finalists in the Community Spirit Award sponsored by Iestyn Leyshon Estate Agents.
In the Aberystwyth Ambassador award sponsored by Hiwse Estates, Aber Beer Fest, Aberystwyth Football Club and Gwyl Cariad Aber have been shortlisted.
Oriel y Bae, AberPoeth and Yr Almanac are finalists in the New Business of the Year award sponsored by Medina and Gayberystwyth Books, Honno Press and Oriel y Bae are shortlisted in the Creative Arts & Literature Award sponsored by Sero Aberystwyth.
The Sport & Wellbeing in the Community sponsored by Rees Astley will be won by either Bae Ceredigion Dolphins or RBH Fitness and Dinas Home Improvements and LEB Construction will fight it out for the Trader of the Year gong, sponsored by CB Environmental
Rees Astley and PJE Accountants are up for the Professional Services Excellence Award sponsored by NFU and the Event of the Year 2024 award sponsored by LEB Construction will be won by either Rali Ceredigion, Aber Beer Fest or Gwyl y Castell.
On the night, in addition to the category winners, one business, organisation or individual will be named the prestigious Overall Winner of the 2025 Menter Aberystwyth Awards.
Speaking about the awards, Chair of Menter Aberystwyth, Emlyn Jones said: “The Menter Aberystwyth Awards highlight the dedication, creativity, and community spirit that make Aberystwyth so special. We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of all our shortlisted nominees and look forward to a fantastic evening at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.”
