A breast cancer awareness event will take place in Aberystwyth later this month.
HAHAV Ceredigion, the hospice at home charity based in the seaside town, will host Boob Fest, a breast cancer awareness event, on Wednesday, 22 October, at Capel Gosen, Rhydyfelin.
HAHAV Ceredigion will be joined by representatives from Macmillan, Breast Cancer Now, Hywel Dda University Health Board’s cancer support services, the charity Knitted Knockers, Eiry Evans, Reflexologist and Ceredigion’s Breast Cancer Support Group.
Around 2,600 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. There are screening programmes available in Wales to ensure early diagnosis, but they have an uptake which is below the national standard.
Susie Scott is HAHAV Ceredigion’s Living Well Manager. She said: “Despite improvements in survival rates, the figures are not good in rural areas. This can be for a multitude of reasons including limited access to screening services.
“Breast Cancer is not yesterday’s news, and we still need to get the message out there.”
The breast cancer awareness event on 22 October is one way in which HAHAV are trying to do that.
In preparation for Ceredigion’s first Boob Fest, members of HAHAV’s Textile group have been busy, and now they are ready to reveal their bra bunting.
Using recycled bras, members have produced some incredible creations from sunflower and bumble bee bras, bras made from maps and sweet wrappers.
Susie added: “The aim of the event is to share information and highlight the support available.
“It’s also a chance to meet women who have been through a diagnosis and are adapting to life post treatment.
“The event is open to women and men of all ages.”
HAHAV’s Boob Fest drop-in event takes place on Wednesday, 22 October, at Capel Gosen, Rhydyfelin, Aberystwyth, from 10.30am-3pm.
For more details call Susie on 01970 611550.
