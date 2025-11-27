Public Health Wales has said there is “no evidence of onward transmission” from an outbreak of E. coli linked to the Big Tribute festival in Aberystwyth in August.
Following the festival – held over August Bank Holiday weekend at Lovesgrove – Public Health Wales wrote to festival-goers for responses after launching an investigation into “reports of gastrointestinal illness by people who attended the festival.”
This week, Public Health Wales told the Cambrian News it has been “working with colleagues in Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board to investigate a small number of laboratory-confirmed cases of O26 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) linked to the Big Tribute festival in Aberystwyth in August.”
“An outbreak was declared in August because the cases were genomically linked,” Public Health Wales said.
“The outbreak was closed in October with no evidence of onward transmission, and there is no ongoing risk to the general public.
“Declaring an outbreak is a routine public health action, and an outbreak can be declared with as few as two linked cases.”
The cause of the outbreak is not yet known, Public Health Wales said.
“Public Health Wales continues to explore the source of the infection and contacted those people who had purchased tickets to the festival to complete a survey about their visit,” they said.
“The report into this outbreak will be published in due course.”
Wendi Shepherd, Deputy Director of Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: “STEC is an unpleasant infection which usually resolves within 10-14 days, however it can be particularly serious for vulnerable people such as young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
“We are grateful to the festival ticket buyers who have responded to our survey as this will help us try and identify the source of the infection.
