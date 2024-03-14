Parents for Future Ceredigion are hosting a film screening of Six Inches of Soil, about three young people changing the face of British farming, and the earth.
The independent feature film will be shown at The Arts Hall at Trinity St David’s in Lampeter on 19 April.
The screening will be followed by a panel discussion involving local farmers and growers who are using or have converted to regenerative growing techniques to promote healthier soil and food.
Parents for Future Ceredigion, part of a UK network of parents navigating the climate crisis, said: “The film is an inspiring story of young British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food - to heal the soil, our health and provide for local communities. “It will be followed by a panel discussion with local farmers who have adopted or moved across to agroecological practices so there is a chance to hear about their experiences and the challenges they faced.
“We really want to open up a good discussion with the audience and hope it will be a really enjoyable evening.”
The panel will be chaired by Patrick Holden, founder and CEO of the Sustainable Food Trust.
Parents for Future Ceredigion is inviting children, parents, farmers, growers, politicians, and the politically active to attend the evening on Friday 19 April at 7pm.
Tickets on Eventbrite are £3.50, or free for farmers, growers, and young people under the age of 18. The cost covers the venue and film hire.