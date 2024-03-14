Parents for Future Ceredigion, part of a UK network of parents navigating the climate crisis, said: “The film is an inspiring story of young British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food - to heal the soil, our health and provide for local communities. “It will be followed by a panel discussion with local farmers who have adopted or moved across to agroecological practices so there is a chance to hear about their experiences and the challenges they faced.