Recent research by GWCT has also pointed to several drivers other than shooting that are causing the decline in our resident breeding woodcock where they occur. Probably the most significant after climate change is the poor state of our woodland which has declined in quality from 21 per cent coppiced, 28 per cent scrub and 51 per cent closed canopy in 1947 to 98 per cent closed canopy in 2007. (Hopkins & Kirby 2007) The resultant lack of understorey is causing the decline of many species of woodland bird, not just woodcock. It is worth noting that some of the best remaining examples of proper woodland management in the UK happen on shooting estates, as has been recognised by the RSPB and other conservation NGOs.