An ice cream van helped residents at an Aberystwyth care home cool down this week by providing them with free 99 cones.
Dessert Delights pulled up into Hafan y Waun care home on Monday and provided residents with a free ice cream cone.
Matthew Martin with 99 cones for residents (Supplied )
The visit was organised by Penparcau county councillor, Carl Worrall, who was approached by a member of staff, Matthew Martin.
Cllr Worrall said: "It was a great thing to do and I would like to thank Dessert Delights for taking the time to visit Hafan y Waun."