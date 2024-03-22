The Multiply open day events are open to everyone and are held between 10am and 2pm at Aberporth Village Hall on Tuesday, 9 April; Pengarreg in Llanrhystud on Wednesday, 17 April; Stryd-y-Neuadd, Llanon on Thursday, 18 April; Llanddewi Brefi Playing Fields on Monday, 22 April and Tregaron Rugby Club on Thursday, 25 April.