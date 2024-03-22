A series of open day events are set to take place across Ceredigion in April to encourage people to explore free training and learning opportunities that can help gain numeracy confidence and maths skills.
From budgeting the weekly shop, to helping kids with homework, or taking a step up at work, there are many reasons you might wish to improve your maths.
The programme delivered by Coleg Sir Gar and Coleg Ceredigion exists to help you develop the confidence and the skills to reach your goals.
Taking their training on the road in April, Mulitply’s team of professional trainers will host open day event across Ceredigion to let people explore how free training, delivered in local community hubs, can help increase confidence, money management and career progression.
Multiply’s free training is available for adults aged 19+, who do not already have a GCSE grade c/4 or higher.
The Multiply open day events are open to everyone and are held between 10am and 2pm at Aberporth Village Hall on Tuesday, 9 April; Pengarreg in Llanrhystud on Wednesday, 17 April; Stryd-y-Neuadd, Llanon on Thursday, 18 April; Llanddewi Brefi Playing Fields on Monday, 22 April and Tregaron Rugby Club on Thursday, 25 April.