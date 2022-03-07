Iconic building had best views of Pwllheli

Neuadd Dwyfor opened in May 1902. The Grade II listed red brick and terracotta three-storey building was built originally as a market hall with a town hall above. It dominates the town and can be seen for many miles

In the Neuadd’s early days, the public could access the best view of Pwllheli for as little as a penny, by climbing to the roof of the hall!

The building initially operated as an entertainment venue. The first show there was Aladdin! in 1902. The first films to be shown were silent ones, in March 1911, where magic lantern lectures and early cinematography performances were also held, making this one of the oldest cinemas in Wales.

In September 1914 a meeting was held there, calling on local men to join the armed forces.

Speakers included Margaret Lloyd George whose husband, David, was a local MP and chancellor of the exchequer. Five men enrolled at this meeting.

In 1918 local school governors asked the town council to ensure no one under the age of 14 was allowed to watch films there, following concerns over behaviour.

In October 1919 there was great excitement when the world-famous singer Leila Megáne sang there.

This was her first performance in Pwllheli since her tour of continental opera houses.

Born in Bethesda in 1891 as Megan Margaret Jones, she grew up in Pwllheli. On 12 November 1945, she also gave her farewell concert in the Neuadd.

By 1920, the town hall was a full-time cinema. The proscenium was 25 feet wide, with a ‘U’ shaped balcony and five rows of seats on all three sides.

Two British Thompson Houston projectors were installed in the hall in 1949.

One of them can be seen in the foyer, but they were eclipsed in 1993. By 2013 the digital projector still used today was installed.

The town hall was taken over by Cyngor Dosbarth Dwyfor in 1974, but the name Neuadd Dwyfor was not used until 1995 when Gwynedd Council came into being.

It was extensively refurbished at this time and the renovated hall was reopened in 1995 by local councillor Michael Parry.

In 1996, Pwllheli Library relocated to Neuadd Dwyfor and opened by local playwright Wil Sam.

Noteworthy performers there include opera singer Leila Megan, comedian Eddie Izzard and harpist Osian Ellis, actress and presenter Ffion Emyr, director Elgan Rhys, singer Aimee Duffy and theatre and television designer Gwyn Eiddior.

A £900,000 investment in 2021 to upgrade facilities, remove the old box office on the ground floor and replace it with a coffee bar, create an accessible toilet in the foyer, as well as new seating in the auditorium and balcony and new meeting rooms is now complete. The library has also had a complete renovation.