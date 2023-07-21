Maurice Kyle has released a new walking guidebook, based on the Aberystwyth area.

Wilder Walks in the Aberystwyth hinterland follows on from the Aberystwyth Ramblers-spon­sored guide­book called Aber­ystwyth Walks, but offers more challen­ging routes, off the beaten track, yet still relative­ly short and suitable for anyone with a little hill-walking exper­ience.

There are 145 illustrated pages with detailed route instructions, written in a similar style to Maurice’s previous publications.

“This is another self-publishing venture, which I have financed myself, with the aim of enhancing responsible access to the countryside, encouraging ‘eco-tourism’, and making the area more generally appreciated by the walking community,” he said.