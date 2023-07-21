Maurice Kyle has released a new walking guidebook, based on the Aberystwyth area.
Wilder Walks in the Aberystwyth hinterland follows on from the Aberystwyth Ramblers-sponsored guidebook called Aberystwyth Walks, but offers more challenging routes, off the beaten track, yet still relatively short and suitable for anyone with a little hill-walking experience.
There are 145 illustrated pages with detailed route instructions, written in a similar style to Maurice’s previous publications.
“This is another self-publishing venture, which I have financed myself, with the aim of enhancing responsible access to the countryside, encouraging ‘eco-tourism’, and making the area more generally appreciated by the walking community,” he said.