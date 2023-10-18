“I love that Scope works through a social model approach to disability. That feels a really important way of looking at disability to me, especially for those of us who do not directly feel the impact of the social and physical barriers that affect others.- It’s so easy to be unaware of the barriers when we are not directly affected by them. Perhaps we even unintentionally protect those barriers? There’s so much unlearning to be done for us to re-learn in a new way.