Improvements planned at Comins Coch junction

More than 300 have signed a petition for road safety improvements

A PETITION calling for speed restrictions and a roundabout at a notorious junction near Aberystwyth has received hundreds of signatures as government officials promise changes.

Residents in Comins Coch have been calling for safety measures to be introduced on the blind junction that leads on to the A487 at the north of the village for a number of years.

Worried local Saleena Tomlinson has taken it upon herself to create a petition asking for change on the road, reducing speed at the junction to 30mph and installing a roundabout or traffic lights.

The petition has already received more than 300 signatures, achieving consideration from the Petitions Committee in Cardiff Bay.

Saleena said: “There was a crash in February outside our house.

“A mini crashed into a lorry.

“We have had two near misses coming out of the driveway as cars just appear suddenly.

“To leave our driveway, we wind down the window and have to listen for traffic.

“This proves very difficult especially with the increase in electric cars.

“We can hear constant wheel spinning from the cars coming out of the junction.

“At least five times a day we hear car horns coming round the corner as we work from home.

“Delivery drivers complain daily about the danger of the corner.

“There are skid marks round the bend on the approach to the junction as people have to slam on their brakes.”

“As a minimum, I’d like to see the speed around the corner lowered.

“However, new road infrastructure would be ideal, a roundabout or traffic lights for example.

“This seems to have been going on for at least 34 years and nothing has been done about it. What will it take for something to get done other than a petition?”

Prospective councillor for the area John Roberts is also strongly in favour for change on the corner, saying: “I started a petition 18 years ago for improvements to Dorglwyd corner and received just over 700 signatures which came before the Senedd Petitions Committee.”

He added that discussions on a potential roundabout on the junction have been held over a number of years but have never come to fruition due to cost implications, but added he was hopeful that the speed limit would be lowered in the near future.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said this week that amendments to the road between Aberystwyth and Bow Street were planned, adding: “We are working on a scheme to improve road safety and visibility at the Comins Coch (Dorglwyd) junction with the A487 trunk road.

“This project will also improve active travel facilities at the junction and along the trunk road east of Waunfawr towards Bow Street.

“We are also introducing a permanent 50mph speed limit order from Waunfawr (east of Aberystwyth) towards the Penrhyn Coch side road junction (at Ffynnon Caradog) which will include the Comins Coch junction with the A487.”