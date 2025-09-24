Welsh words used by English speakers have made it into the dictionary this month in its World Englishes section, which tracks the localised or indigenised varieties of English spoken throughout the world.
In the September update along with words from the Caribbean, New Zealand, East Africa, and the Isle of Man, the dictionary now documents speakers ‘having a poody’, ‘scramming’ and bidding each other ‘nos da’.
Earlier this year, viewers of BBC’s Race Across the World were surprised when several contestants ‘had a poody’.
The contestants were astonished when the producer didn’t understand what they meant - ‘poody’, dating back to 1986, was used colloquially to mean ‘to have a fit of sullen or petulant ill temper; to sulk’.
It’s a word that has been ‘reborrowed’ - a ‘boomerang word’ borrowed from English into Welsh, then back into English.
‘Poody’ comes from the Welsh ‘pwdu’, meaning to sulk, stemming originally from the English ‘pout’.
It later became a noun, to ‘a fit of sullen or petulant ill temper or a childish sulk’, now used most commonly as phrases ‘in a poody’ and ‘to have a poody’.
‘Scram’ is another word that’s made it into the update - now a Welsh English verb meaning ‘to scratch, especially with claws or fingernails’ (1851) as well as a noun - ‘a scratch, especially one made with claws or fingernails’ (1879).
It dates back to the 18th-century northern English verb ‘to scrape, rake, or pull together with the hands’.
A borrowed English word used in Welsh is ‘nobbling’ (1998), informing that it’s cold outside, whilst borrowed Welsh includes ‘diolch’ (1856), meaning ‘thank you’.
Also in the latest update are ‘nos da’ (1862) meaning ‘goodnight’, ‘croeso’ (1942) meaning ‘welcome’, and ‘shwmae’ (1926) as a greeting.
‘Shwmae’ comes from the Welsh ‘siwmae’ or ‘s'ma'i’, colloquial contractions of the greeting ‘siẁd mae hi’ or ‘sut mae hi’, meaning literally, ‘how is it?’.
This phrase has variable pronunciation in current Welsh depending on whether the speakers are from North or South Wales.
This difference is reflected in the spelling and pronunciation of shwmae in Welsh and Welsh English: those from South Wales use shwmae, sh'mae, or siwmae, while those from North Wales use su'mae, showing the fascinating variation that can exist even within a single variety of English.
Words are considered for inclusion in the OED when there are multiple independent examples of their use from a good variety of sources, and evidence that the word has been used for a reasonable amount of time.
The full list of Welsh English words added in this update are:
New words
- croeso, int. and n.
- diolch, int.
- nobbling, adj.2
- nos da, n. and int.
- poody, n.
- poody, v.
- scram, n.2
- scram, v.2
- shwmae, int.
- Welsh hat, n.
Revised words
- bach, adj. and n.3
- commorth, n.
- commot, n.
- gwely, n.
- hafod, n.
- laver, n.1
- laverbread, n.
- siot, n.
- tref, n.
- twnc, n.
- van, n.3
