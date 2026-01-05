Buses have been cancelled across mid Wales as significant snowfall has covered towns across the region.
Lloyds Coaches today announced that no buses on any routes would be running until further notice.
This affects services between Bangor and Aberystwyth, Barmouth to Wrexham, Machynlleth to Newtown and Dolgellau, as well as services to Porthmadog, Sandilands and Dinas Mawddwy.
There will also be no school or college buses on routes 500, 504, 511 and 536.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice live until 11am Tuesday 6 January.
Transport for Wales has reported four train incidents in Wales due to severe weather between Machynlleth and Pwllheli, Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, and between Cardiff and Shrewsbury.
Temperatures hit minus figures across the country last night, with a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius.
The Met Office warned that conditions may make driving dangerous, with drivers struggling with ice on roads in Aberystwyth and across Ceredigion.
The Mountain Road between Machynlleth and Llanidloes is also closed.
“Whilst not all areas will be affected, some small snow accumulations will be possible, with the greatest chance across parts of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion where 5-10 cm could accumulate, especially in the vicinity of the Preseli Mountains.
“Hail is also possible in some showers, which may lead to locally slippery conditions.
“Showers will ease through Monday night, but ice will be a more widespread hazard overnight and into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing.”
