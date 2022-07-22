In pictures: When the National Eisteddfod came to Ceredigion in 1992

AS CEREDIGION prepares for this year’s National Eisteddfod to get underway next Saturday, we delved into the archives to find a few photos from the last time the event was held here - in 1992.

Thirty years ago the Eisteddfod came to the outskirts of Aberystwyth and unsurprisingly, the Cambrian News was on hand to cover the week’s events and competitions.

From our archives, we’ve found some pictures that featured in the newspaper in the summer of 1992. Do you recognise any familiar faces in the gallery below?

