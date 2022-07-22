In pictures: When the National Eisteddfod came to Ceredigion in 1992
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Monday 25th July 2022 9:45 am
Share
Archive photo from the National Eisteddfod 1992, held near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion (Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
AS CEREDIGION prepares for this year’s National Eisteddfod to get underway next Saturday, we delved into the archives to find a few photos from the last time the event was held here - in 1992.
Thirty years ago the Eisteddfod came to the outskirts of Aberystwyth and unsurprisingly, the Cambrian News was on hand to cover the week’s events and competitions.
From our archives, we’ve found some pictures that featured in the newspaper in the summer of 1992. Do you recognise any familiar faces in the gallery below?
+ 27
(View All)
For coverage from this year’s Eisteddfod, which is being held in Tregaron, stay tuned to the Cambrian News website and be sure to pick up a copy of the newspaper.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |