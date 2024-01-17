“The Ukrainians can make something out of nothing. One thing which you can see in a lot of pictures coming out of the country, is that they make tins out of metal, like a tin of peas or beans, which act as heaters and hand/feet warmers. They put brown cardboard paper in the tins, melt wax inside and put a wick in the middle. They have these big containers which heat up the wax and they ship them out across the country to places where there is no electricity. They can be used for heating or to boil water.