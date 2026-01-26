Grab your chance to question your Senedd candidates at a People’s Assembly in Aberystwyth next week.

On Saturday 7 February at 2pm Senedd candidates will meet residents at the Hwb Penparcau Hub.

The public discussion is billed as ‘your chance to speak in Penparcau’, organised by the Penparcau People’s Assembly.

It comes the same day as a protest organised outside Bronglais Hospital against proposed changes to services.

Bronglais
Health chiefs meet in February to discuss plans for stroke services in Bronglais (PBS/Cambrian News)

Later in February, the Hywel Dda University Health Board will meet to decide on the future model of nine services, including the controversial proposal to downgrade stroke services at the hospital.

The protest dubbed ‘Bronglais Mega Hug’ is organised for 11am outside Bronglais, with organisers calling for Aberystwyth to “make our voices heard and views clear”.