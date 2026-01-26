Grab your chance to question your Senedd candidates at a People’s Assembly in Aberystwyth next week.
The public discussion is billed as ‘your chance to speak in Penparcau’, organised by the Penparcau People’s Assembly.
It comes the same day as a protest organised outside Bronglais Hospital against proposed changes to services.
Later in February, the Hywel Dda University Health Board will meet to decide on the future model of nine services, including the controversial proposal to downgrade stroke services at the hospital.
The protest dubbed ‘Bronglais Mega Hug’ is organised for 11am outside Bronglais, with organisers calling for Aberystwyth to “make our voices heard and views clear”.
